Injured Vikas can’t fight semis, settles for bronze at Asian Games

Jakarta: Indian boxer Vikas Krishan (75kg) settled for a bronze medal in the Asian Games after he was declared medically unfit to fight his semifinal bout due to a cut on his left eyelid sustained earlier in the event.
The 26-year-old was to take on Kazakhstan’s Amankul Abilkhan in his last-four clash this evening but has been forced out due to the injury, a source in the Indian contingent told PTI.
He has, however, managed to script history by becoming the first Indian boxer to clinch three successive Asian Games medals.
Vikas won a lightweight 60kg category gold in Guangzhou 2010, before winning a middle-weight bronze in the 2014 edition in Incheon.
He sustained the cut during his pre-quarterfinal bout and the injury aggravated during his quarterfinal clash against China’s Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan.
The former world championships bronze-medallist overcame the bleeding to assure himself a medal but was declared medically unfit for the semifinals by the team doctors here. (PTI)
