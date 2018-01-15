Initiatives afoot to restore peace in Kashmir: Bukhari

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Minister for Education, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that manifold initiatives are afoot to create a conducive atmosphere for the restoration of peace and tranquility with dignity in Kashmir.

He said better future of Kashmir lies in guiding its youth towards proper direction and no major success can be achieved unless the youth are involved in mainstream policymaking.

The minister was speaking at a programme organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police with an aim to hold interaction with youth who benefited from the Amnesty scheme granted by Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti for first-time stone-pelters. Under the Amnesty scheme, Government has initiated the process to withdraw FIRs against the first time offenders and other law and order problems in Kashmir.

The programme was attended by ADGP Muneer Ahmad Khan, DIG Central Kashmir, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Director School Education Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo, SSP Srinagar, Imtiyaz Parray and other senior officials of J&K Police besides scores of youth from Srinagar who benefited under CM’s Amnesty Scheme.

On the occasion, DIG Central, Ghulam Hassan Bhat asserted that those beneficiaries against whom cases have been withdrawn should start living their lives peacefully. “These youth need not visit police stations neither will they be called by police,” he said adding that youth are the assets of the nation and to keep them on right track is the Government’s responsibility.

While interacting with the youth, Altaf Bukhari said the history of Kashmir is hidden to none and the youth need to understand it in right perspective. “We have witnessed different phases of violence since 1990s in which our youth also gave vent to their feelings but in return, we not only lost precious lives but pushed our state to Stone Age in terms of development,” he said and added that education and economy have become the biggest casualties of the uncertain situation and no nation can afford this loss.

“We have to develop Kashmir on the modern lines keeping in view the needs and aspirations of people and at the same time we need to address the political aspirations of our youth,” Altaf Bukhari said while congratulating the youth against whom cases have been withdrawn. He said that these youth should start living their lives peacefully and assured them that there will be no harassment because of their old withdrawn cases.

Later an interactive session was held in which various question were asked by the youth.