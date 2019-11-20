Initiate steps for implementing Lavasa Committee’s recommendations: NMC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Mazdoor Conference (NMC) urged the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Union Finance Minister to take steps for immediate acceptance and implementation of Lavasa Committee recommendations regarding removal of pay anomalies of different levels of employees.

While addressing a workers meeting here, President NMC, Subash Shastri demanded implementation and ratification of the same in upcoming cabinet meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also sought recommendations for enhancement of minimum pension/ pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000. “Since the report is pending for want of a decision, it is high time that the Prime Minister should display concern for the lowest category of workforce, already suffering due to burden of increased cost of living,” Shastri said.

Deliberating on issue of regularisation of daily rated workers in various departments of UT Jammu and Kashmir, who only got hollow promises by previous regimes, Shastri urged the newly appointed Lt Governor, G C Murmu to resolve the issue for ameliorating pathetic condition of daily rated workers, who have also been denied salary for over years.

Rajan Babu Khajuria, B S Jamwal, Surinder Kumar, Ramesh Sharma, Darshan Bawa and Garu Ram also spoke on the occasion.