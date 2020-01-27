Inhalation is birth and exhalation is death

A new year is when people often conduct life audits, and reflect on the inexorable march of time. What has this past year meant to you?

Time can mean different things to different people. For some, the burden of time weighs heavily on their shoulders. As they grow older, they find life to be more and more oppressive. This is why children symbolise exuberance, whereas adults represent gravity and seriousness. Time turns burdensome only if you do not know how to carry your memory. In reality, the years are peeling away and your life is racing ahead. Another year gone by means one year less to carry. Shouldn’t that make you lighter? I invite you to measure your life in terms of intensity of involvement. Has 2019 been a year of involvement with life, or an entanglement with it? This is all that counts, because life and death are your only concerns. The rest is incidental.

The word ‘death’ has acquired negative connotations. But death is not anti-life; life is possible only because of death. The idea of one versus the other is juvenile. Whether it is masculine-feminine, darkness-light, sound-silence – one cannot exist without the other.

Once you change the context, you find you can embrace both life and death.

In the history of creation, you are alive for just a brief amount of time. It is only because you are dead for such a long time that you are sparkling right now! But to embrace only this brief period of sparkle is childish. Your life is valuable only because you will die one day. And only those who die shall live! It is time to live in such a way that you experience life and death simultaneously at every moment. Let your life become a living death. Death is inevitable, but life represents a choice. The paradox is that to exercise the choice intelligently, you must become absolutely inclusive in your embrace. As you embrace life, you must embrace death. But if you accept only your brief embodied existence and deny the source from which it has sprung, you turn lopsided, fearful and compulsive. Instead of becoming a living death, you live life like death: you turn unconscious rather than conscious.

In India, when a dead body is carried for cremation, it is customary to walk at least three steps with the funeral procession. This is a symbolic assertion: I am with you. This spells respect and empathy, an acknowledgement that we are all heading in the same direction.