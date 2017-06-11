Information Deptt to be revived, rebuilt on professional lines: Dir Info

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Director Information and Public Relations, Muneer-ul-Islam on Saturday stressed the need for making the Information Department more vibrant by rebuilding it on professional lines and expanding sphere of its activities. He said in a novel initiative the Department yesterday launched an exclusive news portal and mobile app to keep pace with the fast changing media scenario in the State.

“We shall be reviving various specialized wings in the Department which have gone into oblivion over a period of time due to lack of professional human resource,” the Director Information said while chairing an introductory meeting with the Information Officers, Assistant Information Officers, Reporters and Translators, who are working at the cutting edge level in the Department.

Joint Director Information (Headquarters) Abdul Majid Zargar, Deputy Director Information (PR) Headquarters Sheikh Zahoor, Administrative Officer Mohammad Munnawar Khawaja and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

Muneer-ul-Islam said that besides Publications Wing, the other wings which would be revived include the Research and Reference, Youth Information and Cultural wings. He said the Department would also establish a library-cum-reading room at the Media Complex Srinagar.

The Director said that the Department has already started the process of infrastructure upgradation and modernization, and during the past two years, the Department has been strengthened to a large extent by way of basic infrastructure and professionally qualified human resource. He said in the next phase the focus will be on equipping the DIPR and its staff with latest equipment including electronic gadgetry to facilitate its effective functioning and quick dissemination of information.

He said the news portal launched by the DIPR would be further diversified over a period of time to make it a one-stop solution for various services including career guidance and other such information.

He said the Department would be also conducting short-term refresher courses in Mass Communication and Journalism besides organizing internship for the journalism students.

During the meeting, Information Officers and Reporters raised various issues pertaining to the department including the need for further strengthening the Department by way of infrastructure and human resource.

Director Information after giving patient hearing assured that all genuine issues will be redressed and inputs provided for the effective functioning of the department would be considered.