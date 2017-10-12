Information Deptt blacks out coverage of CM, ministers in protest

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: After employees of J&K Information Department went on indefinite strike demanding immediate revocation of the attachment order of Joint Director Information Kashmir, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, several senior ministers took to twitter to share details of their day’s work.

While the coverage of Chief Minister, Incharge Department of Information herself was also blacked out, her cabinet colleagues who are active on the social media platforms posted messages on their time lines.

Finance Minister Dr Haseeb Drabu attended meeting with senior ministers to discuss reforms in economic development sector. Dr Drabu also posted a picture along with a tweet , “Discussing reforms in economic development sector of Jammu and Kashmir with cabinet colleagues. Major announcements on cards”.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh also posted messages on his twitter handle, highlighting meetings attended by him during the day. Dr Singh is following the practice for a long time. He chaired meeting with Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Federation. He also chaired pre budget meeting of R&B, PHE and Agriculture departments.

CAPD and Information Minister Zulfkar Ali Choudhary posted maximum messages highlighting details of different programmes and meetings he attended during the day. Information Minister also posted image while releasing Urdu version of J&K Constitution. CAPD minister also shared details of ePDS review meeting.

“Total Ration cards seeded with Aadhar in the state is 1431916 Jammu Division 631285 and Kashmir Division 800631 i.e 51.30%”, tweeted Ch Zulfkar Choudhary.

He also shared an important piece of information claiming, “Village vigilance monitoring committees have been constituted for 2365 FPS against 6565 FPS, rest will be constituted in next 10 days”.