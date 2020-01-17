Info Deptt employees hold condolence meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To mourn demise of mother of Sanjeev Sharma, an employee of Directorate of Information and mother of Zahoor Hamdani, a Stringer working in Kashmir Division, a condolence meeting of Non-Gazetted Employees Union was held under chairmanship of President, Shabir Ahmad here on Thursday in office premises of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Jammu.

All the participants expressed solidarity with bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace to departed souls.

J&K ITCO organised a training programme on ‘Cultivation and Processing of Aromatic/Medicinal Plants’ at HIM, Chatha Farm.