Infinix set to change game with all new Smart Series

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Infinix Mobile, the online smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings, on Friday announced the launch of its global smart series in India.

The Smart 2 flaunts many industry-first innovations in the sub 6K smart phone segment such as the 18:9 Full View display, 8 MP Low Light selfie with Dual LED Flash, Dual SIM, Dual VoLTE (4G+4G) and Face Unlock.

Speaking on the occasion, Anish Kapoor, CEO Infinix India said, “As India is undergoing rapid technology changes with 4G LTE expected to be adopted by 85 per cent of the Indian market by 2018, hence, there is a pressing need in the market for Dual-VoLTE smart phones in the budget segment. We at Infinix have a clear goal in mind of bringing exceptional devices across all price segments which empowers our customers with premium smart phone experience sans the premium pricing. Smart 2 is a validation of the same.”

“Infinix Smart 2 is first in the segment and redefines with category by providing Dual VoLTE SIM (4G+4G) solution. With Smart 2, consumer can use 4G VoLTE in both the SIM cards at the same time. It also features a dedicated micro SD card slot, which can support expandable memory upto 128 GB,” he said, adding that the device will be available in two variants – 2GB RAM plus 16GB storage for Rs 5,999 and 3GB RAM +32GB storage for Rs 6,999.