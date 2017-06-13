Infiltration bid foiled on LoC;War like stores recovered, truce agreement violated

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Army have foiled an infiltration bid from across the border and recovered war like stores on the Line of Control in Poonch district.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Army also initiated unprovoked firing and violated the ceaefire agreement in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch this evening.

“Alert troops foiled yet another infiltration bid in Poonch sector on the intervening night of June 11-12,” Northern Command based official spokesman tweeted.

He said, “Eight rucksacks and war like stores recovered in the search.”

The infiltration attempt was foiled in Mendhar sector of Poonch, sources added.

The Defence spokesman said that Pakistani Army after a brief lull, yet again violated the truce agreement by initiating indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 1845 hours in Krishna Ghati Sector along the LoC in Poonch.

“Our troops are befittingly replying to the firing,” he added. However, earlier in the morning Pakistani Army shelled forward Indian posts by firing mortars along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

“Pakistan Army this morning at around 0620 hours initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control,” Defence spokesman said, adding that Pakistan Army also initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics RPG, Recoilless Rifles and mortars from 0845 hours in Lam sector of Rajouri.

“Army retaliated strongly and effectively while no injury or damage has been reported on our side,” he added.

Unprovoked firing however, stopped in Laam sector of Nowshera at 1010 hours while in KG sector of Poonch, the firing stopped at 0815 hours, the spokesman added.