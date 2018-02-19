Infiltration bid foiled; intruder killed, four jawans injured

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: One heavily armed infiltrator was neutralised by the alert troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch while four jawans received injuries in the heavy exchange of fire on late Sunday evening.

The Army on Sunday foiled an attempt by a group of terrorists to intrude into this side under the cover of Pakistani firing from across the LoC in Khari Karma Sector in Poonch District.

Till last reports came in, Indian Army jawans were combing the area after repulsing an infiltration bid by a group of heavily armed infiltrators.

The firing in the area was initiated by the Pakistan army to facilitate infiltration by the group of terrorists.

As Indian troops detected the movement, Pak army opened fire on several Indian posts to provide cover fire to the infiltrators. In the firefight at least one of the infiltrators was killed while four Indian jawans received injuries. The injured have been identified as Sepoys Shivaji Bhosre, Ashish Singhan and Abhishek.

Defence PRO Lt Col Devendra Anand had earlier confirmed the reports of Pak army initiating unprovoked firing around 5.15 P.M along the LOC to facilitate infiltration bid. He said the Indian army had launched search and sanitisation operations in the area.

Earlier, a police official said the firing from small and heavy weapons from across the border took place in Khari Karmara sector and continued for about 15 minutes.

The Army PRO said Pakistan does not abandon its nefarious designs of supporting and abetting infiltration across the LoC. “The Army is keeping a strict vigil across the LoC and is prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of Pakistan sponsored terrorists,” he said.

Twenty people — 11 security personnel and nine civilians — were killed and over 75 others injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu division since the beginning of this year.