Infighting among Gujjars to grab forest land

BLUNT BUTCHER / ANCHOR

Once a most patriotic and selfless community, considered as second line of India’s defence because of its proximity to borders as residents of forward areas, Gujjars are astonished over a class within emerging as land-grabbers and encroachers.

Who has driven this patriotic community to unlawful acts like usurping forest land and indulging in bovine smuggling? Can the successive Kashmir centric governments absolve themselves of encouraging Gujjars to encroach upon State land holdings to engineer demographic change and creating wedge between various segments of the society?

First, those at helm in the State administration encouraged Gujjars to lay hands on lands wherever available and now the nexus and vested interest has percolated down so deep into the community that they are scoring points over each other in encroaching forest land. Shockingly this was seen in immense measure when nomads staged massive protests against alleged ‘notorious’ Gujjar land grabbers of Gandhi Nagar for allegedly harassing, beating and thrashing ‘poor’ Gujjars at Nikki Tawi, Bhagwati Nagar and Gujjar Basti areas in the Temple City.

These habitations have come upon the State land, encroached upon by notorious elements in the Gujjar community from time to time and now the new breed of land-grabbers are indulging in hooliganism against their own people. These areas have seen ugly incidents of violence in the recent past when the law enforcing agencies with designated authorities from the Revenue Department and Jammu Development Authority attempted to remove encroachments. However, instead of getting support from the government, they were reprimanded because of vested political interests. The encouragement to land grab by those in power is not new.

The latest shot in the arms of Gujjar land grabbers came from the circular instructions early this year by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, asking the IGP Jammu and all the Deputy Commissioners, not to provide any police protection for eviction of tribals (in this case Gujjars) without the approval obtained from Tribal Affairs Department (TAD); till a formal tribal policy is formulated and issued, tribal population shall not be disturbed or dislocated; in case it becomes absolutely necessary to dislocate any member or family of tribal population, the same should be done in prior consultation with the TAD; and, given the misuse of Section 188 RPC and Animal Cruelty Act against the tribals in a situation when animal rearing is their profession and they are required to transport their animals from one place to another, they (officers) should take due care while dealing with such cases.

The instructions to the law enforcing agencies in terms of minutes of the TAD meeting are serving as license for grabbing the land wherever available in the sensitive Jammu periphery. There is a mad race among the Gujjar land grabbers to lay hands on the State land and pass on these to affluent buyers, mostly from the Kashmir Valley. This is worrying Jammuites and raising apprehensions about the demographic change. The growing incidents of land-grab are creating wedge between different segments of society and saner elements in the Gujjar community want criminalisation of land grabbers to end that has brought disrepute to them all.

The Gujjar land grabbers are adopting a time testing modus operandi of temporary occupying lands for grazing of animals and then moving towards other places after relinquishing the ‘illegal possession’ of plots to prospective buyers on ‘asking prices’ by signing just ‘Agreement to Sell’ on an affidavit. Such deals have transformed Jammu sub-urbs into posh colonies with all facilities like power, drinking water, roads and other civic amenities being offered by the ‘willing and conniving government’. With all these incentives, the Gujjars are tempted to go for massive encroachments to turn rich overnight.