Infant found along road side

STATE TIMES NEWS MIRAN SAHIB: An infant was found along road side in Miran Sahib area on Tuesday. As per the details, locals on seeing an infant lying near road side informed the police which rushed to the spot and shifted him to hospital. Police is investigating the matter.
