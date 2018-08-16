Inept governance

Share Share 0 Share 0

The year 2014 saw Saddal-Panjar a village in Udhampur District of Jammu and Kashmir vanishing after a massive landslide hit it. Before that village of Kotrupi of Mandi District in Himachal Pradesh has been in the news because of the massive landslide spreading around two kilometers on the Pathankot -Mandi Highway claiming over 64 lives travelling in two buses and many others on this stretch of the highway. Six national highways among the 923 affected roads in Himachal Pradesh tell a tale of misgovernance and graft that allowed unabated encroachments and denuding of forest cover since the late ’60s. In the last 40 years the region has been struck thrice earlier in 1977, 2007 and now in 2017 leaving many homeless and claiming many lives. Call it coincidence or the superstitious belief, the wanton urbanisation, vanishing forest cover in the catchment areas with large concretisation of mountain slopes have led to such tragedies. Flash flood triggered by cloudburst has become a recurring feature every year during monsoon season when rains are heavy. Kerala prides in benchmarking its development indices with Europe. It has built an intricate network of dams in the Western Ghats for flood control and hydro-generation. Yet, one sustained spell of rain and the simultaneous opening of sluice gates left some Kerala districts looking like Brahmaputra-ravaged Assam claiming over 79 lives. Most of the time the 300 km long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains closed for traffic after rains trigger landslides in Udhampur and Ramban Districts. Same is the case on the Batote-Doda-Kishtwar National Highway (NH1B) which remains closed after landslide due to the cloudburst. The 2010 Ladakh mudslide triggered due to cloudburst was the worst recorded in Jammu and Kashmir in terms of loss of property and lives with around 200 dead, over 300 injured and about 800 missing. Such tragedies should serve as a warning bell cautioning the government against the wanton loot of the forest and unchecked urbanisation.