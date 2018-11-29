Industrial growth at standstill in J&K: BBIA

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) expressed concern over the sharp decline reported in the industrial growth in the State in post GST regime due to non-availability of fiscal incentives to the new units and units under substantial expansion resulting flight of capital from J&K State to other states nearest to the market.

In the meeting held here on Thursday, Lalit Mahajan, BBIA President said that the position is more serious as due to non-availability of the job avenues in State, the educated youths have no option but to shift to other parts of the country to earn their bread and butter and we fear that in case immediate remedial measures are not adopted by the Central/State Government for the grant of fiscal incentives at par with the North Eastern states to J&K State for the new units and units under substantial expansion, the State will be converted in to a colony of old peoples in near future as limited job avenues are available in the government employment.

“It is the need of the hour to provide the two per cent IGST to all the working units and units under expansion for the interstate movement of goods and also freight subsidy for interstate sale of goods up to destination, reimbursement of 42 per cent CGST and adequate budgetary support to MSME units having annual turnover less than Rs 1.5 crores prior to GST for their survival,” Mahajan said.

The association requested the Governor Satya Pal Malik and Kewal Krishan Sharma, Advisor to Governor to intervene in to the matter to resolve the issue of MSME sector on priority basis, extend the present State fiscal incentives to new units and units under substantial expansion.

Ajay Langer General Secretary, Vivek Singhal Secretary and Viraaj Malhotra Treasurer were also present.