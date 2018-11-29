Industrial Biotechnology Parks to come up at Handwara, Kathua

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma, on Wednesday chaired a meeting with senior functionaries of Science and Technology Department and reviewed the working of Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) and Jammu and Kashmir Science Technology and Innovation Council (JKST&IC) here at Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Science & Technology (S&T), Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Joint Director, S&T, Girdhari Lal Attri, Under Secretary, Ishtiaq Ahmad, CEO, JAKEDA, Dr P R Dhar, Statistical Officer, Ravi Shanker, Executive and Assistant Engineers JAKEDA, Joint Directors, JKST&IC Assistant Director, (P) JAKEDA, AD Finance JAKEDA, besides, AD/District Coordinator, JKST&IC, and other concerned.

The Advisor had a detailed review of the overall functioning and structure of the Science and Technology Department and several initiatives being undertaken by the said department.

While reviewing the working of JAKEDA, the Advisor was briefed about its objectives, State Plan under Capex Budget, Solar initiatives in the State and targets for Grid-connected Solar Sector, Policy on Net-Metered System, fund requirement and etc.

Further, two Science Centers have been proposed by JK ST&IC.

The Advisor said that the Solar Policy in the State is progressing but at the same time, Solar Policies under progressive implementation in other states needs to be looked into so that amendments can be taken up by the concerned authorities to speed up the adoption of solar power in the state.

The officers of the concerned department shall visit the Industrial Biotechnology Park at Lucknow on which the Model for the said parks in the state is being developed. At the outset, the Secretary, S&T briefed the Advisor about the role assigned to the designated officers of the department and its subordinate offices.