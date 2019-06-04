Industrial activities at stand still due to frequent power cuts: BBIA

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) on Monday raised serious concern over the failure of Power Development Department to supply uninterrupted power to industrial sector.

In the meeting held here on Monday, Lalit Mahajan, President BBIA said that PDD has failed to provide 24 hours uninterrupted power to industrial sector resulting into huge financial losses to the industrial units for running their units on DG sets. “The situation is more serious due to unscheduled power cuts in the day time citing the reason of overheating of transformers as the department has no cooling equipments installed in the Grid Stations which is surprising. Due to unscheduled power cuts the most sufferers are the industrial units engaged in the manufacturing of plastic goods, steel products and other related products as heavy loss of material in process reported and unit holders have no option but to stop the production resulting in standstill of the industrial activities in the industrial areas across the State due to which the industrial units are suffering huge financial losses,” he said.

Mahajan said that industrial sector is working in the State in spite of all the odds and regularly paying huge amount on account of power dues with minimum transmission losses whereas Power Development Department failed to supply the quality power.

BBIA appealed to Governor Satya Pal Malik and Advisor to Governor K.K Sharma to intervene into the matter and ensure the uninterrupted power supply to industrial sector of J&K.