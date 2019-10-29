Induction programme for NYK volunteers culminates at SKUAST-J

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Fifteen-day induction programme organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) Jammu for NYK volunteers of Jammu, Samba and Kathua concluded here on Monday at SKUAST-J campus. The induction programme was organised under the chairmanship of Dr K S Risam, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Risam suggested that such events should be planned in advance for organising collaborative efforts of different departments. He informed about SKUAST-J’s initiative for developing skill among rural youth and discussed modalities of organising skill development programmes, affiliated by the Agriculture Skill Council of India.

To start with, Nissar Ahmed Bhatt, District Coordinator, Jammu discussed the rationale behind organising 15 days induction programme in collaboration with Agriculture University and requested the Chief Guest to support NYKS for organising such programmes in future also.

Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, Scientist (Agricultural Economics) briefed participants about lectures and demonstrations held during the induction programme.

Rajesh Sharma, Sarpanch Khojipur, Village Bishnah and President of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Club motivated youth to deliver their service for nation building.

The major activities held during the programme included demonstrations of new technologies, visit to Farming System Research Centre, Mega Seed Project, Mushroom Unit and Technology park of SKUAST-Jammu. Besides, the participants were provided with knowledge regarding latest central and state government schemes available for rural and youth development.

The programme was inaugurated on October 15 by Dr K S Risam in presence of Bikram Singh Gill, State Director NYKS; Dr R K Arora, Associate Director Extension; S S Bedi, Deputy Director NYKS and Nissar Ahmed Bhatt, District Coordinator, Jammu.

More than 85 volunteers from three districts were participated in the induction programme. A booklet on prescribed course content, including articles of volunteers was also unveiled by the Chief Guest during the occasion.

Jasleen Kour, District Coordinator, Kathua presented formal vote of thanks. Ram Pal Sharma, Accounts Officer NYKS, Jammu was also present on the occasion.