Induction ceremony of first batch of B.Sc Nursing held at GMC

JAMMU: Induction ceremony and orientation program of first Batch of B.Sc Nursing was held here on Tuesday at AMT School, GMC Jammu.

Dr Sunanda Raina, Principal and Dean, GMC Jammu officially inducted the first batch of B.Sc Nursing under the establishment of GMC Jammu started this year for the Session 2019-20. She, in her address to the newly joined Bsc Nursing studentsm said that after completing their graduation in this most important and noble profession which they have decided to join, they are going to be first health care contact person with the needy patients. She said that the compassion care, human approach, good communication skills, dedication for the profession will go long way in their life to discharge their health and social responsibility for the society.

It is important to mention here this year i.e, 2019 the University of Jammu gave the affiliation and necessary permission for starting of said course. Against the sanction seat of 66 students, 61 have join and were present in the aforesaid ceremony. Administrator AHJ, Medical Superintendent GMCH, Registrar, State Paramedical Council, Controller of Examination, State Paramedical Council, Personnel Officer AHJ, Principal AMT School, Jammu and other members of faculty were also present.