Induct qualification column for Panchs, Sarpanchs: AIBCU

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All India Backward Classes Union on Wednesday welcomed the amendments effected by Governor N.N Vohra in the State Panchayati Raj Act.

In the meeting held here, Abdul Majid Malik, AIBCU President, demanded that the Panchs and Sarpanchs must have qualification of 10+2 and the Chairman should not be less than a graduate.

“For Panchs qualification must be matriculation for General Category, Under Matric for SCs, STs and OBCs and the Sarpanchs must be (10+2) in general and matriculate for reserved categories and graduation for Chairman,” he said.

AIBCU appealed to the State Governor to direct the State Election Commission to induct the column of qualification for the Panchs, Sarpanchs and Chairpersons.

The signatories to the statement include Sandokh Chand, Bishan Dass, Surmeet Singh, Darshan Lal, M.R Bangotra, Lecturer Tej Ram and Prof Kali Dass.