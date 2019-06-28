The US got a taste of India’s growing assertiveness in the global arena during Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told his American counterpart in no uncertain terms that India would go by its national interest on the S-400 missile defence deal with sanctions-hit Russia. India had proceeded with the deal last year despite US warnings and the prospect of imposition of sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). Pompeo’s trip to India was intended to set the stage for the Modi-Trump meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Japan this week. However, hours after the Secretary of State left New Delhi with the hope that lingering trade disputes could be resolved through dialogue, the US President tweeted that India’s high tariffs on US goods were ‘unacceptable’ and must be withdrawn. In one fell swoop, Trump almost undid Pompeo’s diplomatic overtures. India has raised tariffs on 28 items, including almonds, walnuts and pulses, imported from the US in retaliation to America’s withdrawal of preferential access for Indian products. India’s steel and aluminium industry, which exports products worth about $1.5 billion to the US every year, has been especially hit hard by the bitter tariff war. America wants India to conduct ‘fair and reciprocal’ trade, but the superpower is itself reluctant to reciprocate. Indian oil companies had to bite the bullet after the US withdrew in May its waiver granted to them for importing oil from Iran, which was among the biggest suppliers of crude to India. Trump’s outburst, however, shows that a thaw in economic relations remains a work in progress. Trade disputes and Indian immigration woes are the other irritants. In this stalemate, both sides need sustained, creative and energetic diplomacy that gives India the freedom to pick its partners. The nature of Indo-US ties does not lend itself to permanent estrangement.