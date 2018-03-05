Indo-Pak partition due to Congress wrongdoings: Nirmal

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh on Sunday blamed Congress for its ‘blunders’ that were responsible for Indo-Pak partition and later triggered proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir.

“History is known to everyone. Why Muslim League was framed and who was behind it is no more hidden,” Dr Singh told reporters this evening.

“It is because of the partition between India and Pakistan, the whole nation, especially Jammu and Kashmir is facing troubles,” he added.

He said the decades old ongoing proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir is result of partition, which happened due to the blunders of the Congress.

Dr Singh said that Mahatma Gandhi had said that Pakistan will not be created but if it will, it will only be at the cost of his death and it happened but who is responsible for it?

“Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru also had the same role as that of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in dividing India,” said Dr Singh.

He, however, said the only dispute with Pakistan is “Pak-occupied-Kashmir”, which, as per 1994 Indian Parliament Resolution, is part of India.

On PDP’s denial to handover Hiranagar rape and murder case of a minor girl to the Central Bureau of Investigation despite BJP’s demand, Dr Singh said, “Fair enquiry will be conducted into the case and I assure that nobody will be harassed or tortured.”

“Culprits will be brought to book,” he said and added that nobody will be allowed to communalise the situation.

Dr Singh said that BJP’s ‘Vijayrath’ will also reach Kashmir in next elections.

He said that demand of appointment of Additional Deputy Commissioner in Rajouri tehsils will also be considered.

Expressing happiness over the win of BJP in the North-Eastern states, Nirmal congratulated the cadre for the impressive poll results.

He said that this win comes after a great price that has been paid by numerous lives laid down by dedicated BJP cadre, who have worked on ground level braving all odds and threats.

Dr. Singh said that this win could not be achieved but for the efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP National President Amit Shah, who have worked tirelessly for the party and common masses.

He accredited success in the North-Eastern states to strong roadmap for development of the region that has been put forth by the present dispensation.

BJP State President and MLA Sat Sharma, State General Secretaries Dr. Narinder Singh and Harinder Gupta were also present in the press conference.