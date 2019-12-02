Indo-Pak border ‘sensitive’ after J&K bifurcation: BSF DG

BSF checks anti-India forces in Kashmir: Rai

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: Anti-India forces wanting to create trouble in Kashmir valley, post the abrogation of Article 370, have not been successful because of a strong security shield created by forces like the BSF, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Sunday.

Addressing the troops and officers of the Border Security Force on the organisation’s 55th Raising Day event here, the minister said the force is continuously thwarting infiltration and smuggling bids along the border areas as enemies of the country are trying to “destabilise” the environment in these areas.

“Recent decisions (abrogation of Article 370) have led to positive developments in Jammu-Kashmir but anti-national forces want to create trouble in Kashmir valley.

“But BSF is standing like an impregnable wall against such attempts and is continuously foiling such bids,” the Union minister of state for home said.

Because of the BSF’s effective vigil, he said, nefarious elements think thousand times before attempting anything.

He said the force was recently entrusted with the security of the Kartarpur corridor along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab considering its good and effective work.

The minister said his government is aware about the “difficult work conditions” that the BSF faces and it is working to ensure better weapons, equipments and service conditions for them.

He recounted that the Union government is working on a plan to ensure that each jawan gets to spend about 100 days in an year with their family.

Rai, who officiated as the chief guest of the event as Union home minister Amit Shah could not attend the event, took a ceremonial guard and reviewed the BSF parade at its camp in Chhawla in south-west Delhi.

He also decorated the gallantry and meritorious service medal winners as part of the ceremonial event.

The about 2.5 lakh personnel strength BSF was raised on this day in 1965 and is primarily tasked to guard the India and Pakistan borders apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain.

Meanwhile, Border Security Force chief V K Johri has said the government’s decision to bifurcate the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has rendered the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir and the international border along Jammu and Punjab “very sensitive” as terrorists are making continuous efforts to infiltrate into India.

During his address on the occasion of the 55th raising day of the force here, he said his troops have avowed to ensure that the sanctity of the borders, specifically the India-Pakistan border, is ensured “at every cost”.

The LoC in Kashmir and international border along Pakistan in Jammu and Punjab have become “very sensitive” due to recent administrative decisions, Johri said while referring to the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

“Anti-India forces are continuously trying to infiltrate (through the borders)…we assure the country that the BSF will foil all such bids,” the DG said.

He said the force has expanded its “strategic capabilities” by inclusion of new technology and weapons.

The Union government had abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 and the new bifurcated Union Territories of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh came into existence on October 31.

While the BSF guards the over-700-km-long LoC under the operational command of the army, it also guards 2,289 kms of international border with Pakistan that runs along Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

