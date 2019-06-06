Indo-Pak border forces celebrate Eid together

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Pakistani Rangers celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr at the Indo-Pak border here on Wednesday.

“BSF personnel and Pakistan Rangers greeted each other and exchanged sweets on the International Border of Jammu in Hiranagar Samba, Ramgarh, R S Pura and Pragwal Sectors,” said the PRO, BSF Jammu.

Soldiers of both the forces committed to maintain peaceful atmosphere and harmonious relation between the two border guarding forces, the PRO said. “On the Indian side as well, BSF personnel of all communities greeted and celebrated the end of the Holy month of Ramzan with Muslim brothers with great excitement and happiness,” said PRO.