Indo-Pak border forces celebrate Eid together

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Pakistani Rangers celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr at the Indo-Pak border here on Wednesday. “BSF personnel and Pakistan Rangers greeted each other and exchanged sweets on the International Border of Jammu in Hiranagar Samba, Ramgarh, R S Pura and Pragwal Sectors,” said the PRO, BSF Jammu. Soldiers of both the forces committed to maintain peaceful atmosphere and harmonious relation between the two border guarding forces, the PRO said. “On the Indian side as well, BSF personnel of all communities greeted and celebrated the end of the Holy month of Ramzan with Muslim brothers with great excitement and happiness,” said PRO.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor passes away
Simple eye test may help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease
Shooting ‘Sooryavanshi’ in Bangkok extra special: Akshay Kumar
Charlize Theron to be honoured with 2019 American Cinematheque award
Actor-singer Ruma Guha Thakurta no more
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper