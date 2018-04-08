Indo-Nepal ties

Share Share 0 Share 0

The visit of Nepalese Prime Minister K.P Sharma Oli to New Delhi on Saturday would help India iron out some of the contentious issues haunting both India and Nepal. With the changing geopolitical equation India has to take its neighbours along especially with China coming closer to Pakistan and involving itself in mega projects of even supplying aircrafts and armaments to it thus making inroads in Nepal has to be taken cautiously. India cannot remain complacent in the changing scenario. Both sides have also agreed to expedite all connectivity projects like two countries agreeing to lay a new railway line to link Kathmandu with India. India and Nepal have close ties in defence and security and will work together to stop misuse of their open border. The visit of Nepalese Prime Minister should take the bilateral ties between the two countries to newer heights in keeping with the realities of the 21st century. The bilateral relations were not on even keel especially after the 2015 agitation launched by a strong political movement came to be known as Madhesi agitation seeking enlarged participation of the Terai region in Nepal’s politics and policymaking which had emerged in 2007. The faction has no standing among the people of Nepal. Madhes has historically been part of the larger Mithila region. Most of the affluent of the Terai are educated in India, and the democracy on the other side of the border has kept levels of political awareness high. India is being criticised in Kathmandu for having sided with the “discredited” Madhesi leaders, and shutting its eyes to the blockade that hurt the common Nepali. Over a quarter century ago, a 15-month blockade in 2015 by India led to a political change in Nepal and, subsequently, the advent of democracy. At least this time Modi will get a chance to clear the clouds of suspicion with the visiting Nepalese counterpart to pave way for long term

bilateral relations.