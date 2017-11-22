Indirect election of Sarpanchs will give rise to corruption, horse trading : Shahnawaz

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan held a meeting with block conveners, Panchs and Sarpanchs of district Ramban under the leadership of Shahnawaz Choudhary, General Secretary Pradesh Congress Committee and State Convener Rajiv Gandhi and Panchayti Raj Sangathan. Ex-MLA Ramban Ashok Kumar, Distt. Congress President Ramban Arun Singh Raju, NSUI State President Neeraj Kundan, Ajaz Ahmed Secretary, PYC, J and K and Block President Farooq Choudhary also participated in the meeting.

In the meeting a resolution was passed by all the Panchs and Sarpanchs including block conveners to fight against the government’s decision of holding indirect elections of Sarpanchs. They also pledged to fight for the implementation of 73rd Amendment of Constitution in J&K Panchayti Raj Act.

Shahnawaz Choudhary while lashing on the government said that BJP is centralising the powers everywhere in the country and particularly in J and K. In the last Assembly Elections majority of the central leadership of BJP including Prime Minister Narender Modi in election rallies made commitment that if they voted to power they will implement the 73rd Amendment in J and K but instead of implementing they have further weakened and diluted the J&K Panchayti Raj Act by holding the indirect elections of Sarpanchs which will give rise to horse trading and corruption. He said that the Coalition Government want to keep the power at Civil Secretariat instead to the people at grass root level.