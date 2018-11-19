Indira Gandhi remembered

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SUNDERBANI: To pay rich tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 101st Birth Anniversary, Block Congress Committee Sunderbani organised a function at Sunderbani in which former MLC and Chief Spokesperson JKPCC Ravinder Sharma was the Chief Guest besides a large number of people including Ex-Sarpanchs and Ex-Panchs attended the function and paid tributes.

Addressing the gathering, Ravinder Sharma recalled her contribution in the freedom struggle, especially when entire top brass of Congress Party were arrested in 1942 during ‘Quit India Movement’, she took upon the leadership of freedom movement.

Sharma described her as a dynamic leader who was always committed to the welfare of the poor and the downtrodden in the country.

KATHUA: A function was held at Dayalachak to celebrate the 101st Birth Anniversary of Indira Gandhi Former Prime Minster of India which was president over by Subash Chander Gupta Ex-MLC where a large number of workers participated and paid floral tributes.

While addressing the gathering Subash Chander Gupta lauded the role of Gandhi in making India a vibrant and powerful country in the world.

Those present on the occasion were Yugal kishore bali, Anant Ram Dogra, Bhagwan Dass Sharma, Ajeet Kumar Rtd (RO), Ruldoo Ram , Ramesh Kundle, Parveen Bhagat, Bishamber Dass, Sat Paul, Ashwani Kumar, Ashu Sharma , Ajay Kumar, Krishan Chand Kaka Ram, Pushan Sharma and Tilak Kumar.

KISHTWAR: DCC Kishtwar under the chairmanship of District President Mohinder Singh Parihar also paid tributes on 101 Birth Anniversary of Indira Gandhi at Kishtwar.

Others who were present included Ghulam Haider, Haji Ghulam Hussain Mir, Tariq Hussain Mintoo, Ghulam Mohd.Ganai, Ravi Kumar Shan, Noor Hussian Ex.Sarpanch, Firdous Mingnoo, Randeep Bhandari, Nazir Hussian Sheikh, Shaid Hussian Dev, Kailash Thakur, Surjeet Badyal, Arif Naqib, Aqib Hussian Najar and Aqib Mushtaq Sheikh.