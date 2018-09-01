Indigenous technological information in agriculture for Siwaliks

Share Share 0 Share 0

Prof. (Dr) R.D Gupta

Indigenous knowledge, concerning with local farming system, lies in its functional integration of different resources and farming techniques. By integrating different land use functions viz., producing food, fodder, fuel wood, fibre and fertilizer, conserving soil and water, and maintaining soil fertility vis-a-vis use of different components, the stability and productivity of the farm can be enhanced. Accordingly, the indigenous technologies followed by the farmers of Siwaliks of Jammu (Kandi belt) of Jammu region, J&K State vis-a-vis those of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab are detailed.

As pointed out earlier, indigenous technology is the knowledge of the people or farming population, residing in a certain specific area. This knowledge has usually been created by their own ancestors based on particular experience or practice. Indigenous technology also refers to “local knowledge infrastructure” or “Indigenous Technical Knowledge (ITK)”. The ITK available with the farming community imparts much required insight into the management of soil fertility, nutrient and crop management for sustainable agriculture production. It is because this knowledge has been testified time and again and carried on from generation to generation. Moreover, since the indigenous technology developed on the basis of experience gained and learnt by the farmers through ages from their ancestors, so it is generally eco-friendly. Besides, it does not require much “off-farm” inputs.

In order to make best use of indigenous technologies and give them much needed scientific touch, it becomes utmost important to collect such information as much possible as we can. This will enable us to fully understand the base of these technologies scientifically and to modify, thereafter, for getting more profit and applicability.

Since scanty information is available as yet regarding the ITK of Siwalik hills of Jammu region, of Jammu and Kashmir State, so survey was made during 2000-2001 under Krishi Vigyan Kendra to know various kinds of such technologies, which are being used by the farmers in agriculture production and animal rearing. The same is detailed here under.

Use of organics in ginger cultivation

Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir State, is considered the best province for cultivation of ginger, after Himachal Pradesh. The predominant areas for growing ginger are:- Reasi, Arnas, Pouni, Tanda, Katra, Ghordi and Tikkri falling in the Udhampur district. It is also grown in parts of Basohli and Bhadu Billawar teshils belonging to Kathua district.

Maize-ginger intercropping system with an application of lot of FYM is a popular practice in the aforesaid areas. The quantity of FYM used varies from 20-50 tonnes per hectare depending upon its availability. The undecomposed materials in the form of dry leaves, farm wastes and crop residues used under the feet of the cattle as “beds” in the cattle shed, are applied in the ginger fiels after growing ginger. All these materials act as mulches.

In Himachal Pradesh, the ginger is mainly cultivated in parts of Sirmaur, Solan and Mandi districts. About 50-60 tonnes of farm yard manure is applied with substantial amount of mulch materials. The farmers themselves realise that to make the best quality of the ginger, they must apply more quantity of well decomposed organic manure rather than fertilizers.

Use of ash

Many of the vegetable growers belonging to Jammu, Bishnah, R.S. Pura and Akhnoor Tehsils of Jammu district, scatter ashes in the fields. Ash primarily meets the deficiency of potash. It also ensures to enhance the availability of soil phosphorus.

Some of the peasants prior to adding ash to the fields mix it with household wastes. It is because the household waste possesses good amount of plant nutrients both macro (N, P, K, Ca, Mg, S) and micro (Fe, Cu, Mn, Zn, Cl, Mo, B).

Sprinkling or sprawling of ash dust in vegetables belonging to cucurbitaceae family like pumpkin, gourd, as well as water melons, musk melons is made etc. It is done to repel the insect pests of the crops.

Indigenous fodder tree species

There are a number of trees grown throughout the Siwaliks and other Himalayan regions, which are known and accepted by the farmers as fodder source for their cattle. Biul, Bhimal or Dhaman (Grewia optiva syn. Grewia oppositifolia), Khirk (Celtis australis), mulberry (Morus alba), Kachnar (Bauhinia variegata), Palah or Dhak (Butea monosperma), Kikar (Acacia nilotica), Phulai (Acacia modesta), Khair (Acacia catechu), are the main indigenous tree species, the loppings of which are used as fodder in the studied area.

Out of thee indigenous fodder tree species, Biul or Dhaman has been rated to be the best species by the farmers for using as green fodder for cattle. It may be attributed to the presence of higher content of N (2.70 per cent) and Ca (4.07 per cent) as compared to other fodder trees (Gupta et al., 1993-1994) as well as negligible amount of tannin. Moreover, it is almost free from oxalates.

Biul, a medium to large sized tree grown in subtropical to subtemperate areas of Siwaliks ranging from 300 to 1300 m, can be grown as agroforestry tree species. In addition to use of leaves as fodder, its branches are utilised for obtaining fibre by retting. The fibre serves as a source for making ropes and cots for beds.

The leaves of the biul are used as fodder during winter only i.e. November to March. It is because its leaves have warming effect by nature, and if are fed to the cattle during summer they will be in trouble. In fact during summer months the leaves of biul, are not liked by the animals as most of them feel drowsiness if these are fed in the summer months.

The leaves of palah are mostly fed to the buffaloes and bullocks during winter. The farmers of Kandi belt say, “Feeding of ber (Zizyphus jujuba) leaves to cows and buffaloes enhance milk production and yield greasy butter.” “When cows and buffaloes are fed with bael patri or bael (Aegle marmelos) leaves and bael kath (fruit), their milk become more thick, meaning thereby, having more of fat”, they further say. To keep the animals cool, during summer, matured Bael Kath fruit’s (when totally gets yellow in colour) Sharbat is used.

(To be continued)