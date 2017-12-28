Indicate time needed to restore Mubarak Mandi Complex: DB

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of State High Court, comprising Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Sanjeev Kumar on Wednesday sought clear cut time-lines, both for the planning and the execution stages, to know when the entire work of restoration of Mubarak Mandi Complex would be completed in all respects.

The court direction came in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), highlighting the importance of preserving art, museum and archives in the State of Jammu and Kashmir particularly Mubarak Mandi Complex which is in dilapidated condition.

Advocates G.S Thakur and Pawan Dev Singh, appeared for the PIL, Senior Additional Advocate General Seema Shekhar, for the State and ASGI Sindu Sharma for the Union of India.

The DB observed that the counsel appearing for the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society has requested for some more time, as the meeting of the Society was held on December 22, 2017, wherein it was indicated that further inputs were required before the timelines could be presented before the Court. Insofar as the projects given to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), are concerned, Sindhu Sharma, appearing on behalf of the ASI, submitted that the work presently undertaken by them would be completed by the end of October, 2018.

Upon this, the DB observed that the work that had been handed over to ASI does not cover the entire Mubarak Mandi Complex. “That is why we had asked the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society to indicate the time it would take for planning and execution of the entire work and granted final opportunity to the respondents to submit their response on the clear cut timelines within five weeks” the DB added.

The DB further made it clear that it shall not be granting any further time.