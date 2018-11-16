India’s two Bharats

Share Share 0 Share 0

Er. H. R Phonsa

The “The Quint, Jan. 2018” quotes that Indian top one per cent of the population is owning nearly 73 per cent of the total National wealth generated, The survey also showed that their wealth increased by over Rs 20.9 lakh crores during 2017, an amount nearly equivalent to Union Budget 2017-18 pegged at Rs 21.47 Lakh Crores. Unfortunate deprived Bhartiyas with 67 crores population of poorest, as large as half of India, saw their wealth rise by just 01 per cent.

Unfortunate among poor Bharat 454 million or 38. 2 per cent of total population lived below poverty line (Rangarajan Committee report 2014). India houses 1/3 of world’s hungry, here nearly 20 crores go hungry daily and has 30.7 per cent children (below 5yrs) under weight due to malnutrition. Estimates show that in poverty ridden India 7,000 die daily of hunger. In July 2018 three sisters, aged 2,4,8 years died of hunger in National capita Delhi disproving all claims of government to care of poor Bhartiyas. A shame to managers of secular, Democratic government affairs with constitutional guarantee of equality for all .The undernourished Indian population is as high as 14.5 per cent who are non other than deprived Bhartiyas. Due to neglect and defective planning manned mostly by Elite Bhartiyas 67 million tons of food grains worth Rs92,000 cores go waste annually (Clean India, May 12,2018) where as 7,000 daily die of hunger. Recently World Bank reported that 60 per cent of food subsidies do not reach poor (Deprived Bharat) and are siphoned off by middleman or Elite Bharat. late Rajiv Gandhi Prime Minister said in Kalahandi District Orissa in 1985 that out of rupee one spent by government only 15 paise reach the intended welfare of downtrodden beneficiary. This fact is accepted by Narinder Modi PM. even after over 30 years in a different form and percentage. J&K Governor has confessed presence of corruption during previous regimes including PDP-BJP governments.

Unfortunate poor Bharat had in 2011 over 32 crores illiterates (26 per cent of population), 60 millions children of 6- 14 years of age are out of schools, large numbers of school drop outs, 90 per cent of those who attend schools read very little. Despite this there is a total divide in imparting education for elite and deprived Bhartiyas, a basic need and Fundamental Right of every Indian child. For Elite Bhartiyas children have ultra modern education imparting gadgets, air conditioned class rooms and transport vehicles, proper student teacher ratio. Many of them enjoy reading in foreign universities. Where as in Deprived Bharat many schools are run from under the tree shades with majority human needs infrastructures missing, at places the student teacher ratio is as poor as 42:1. The quality of education is so poor that even some teachers cannot write an essay of a few lines. British Govt. had promised to have 100 per cent literacy in India by 1984, where as independent India reached 40.76 per cent by 1981 with women literacy as low as 25.68 per cent. Indian budget spending on education has hovered around 3 per cent of GDP which has proven inadequate to the needs. The private and religions run education institutions, out of reach of deprived Bhartiyas due to exorbitant fees , caste factors but these institutions, are getting liberal government financial aid and lands at throw away prices at the cost of government institutions financial health. The right to education is no right to education but right to attend school.

The elite Bharat lives in palatial buildings with large lawns, ultramodern gadgets fitted. Where as in deprived unfortunate Bharat living in slums has increased from 5.20 crores in 2001 to 12.8 crores in 2017. A slum is defined “A residential area where dwellings are unfit for human habitation being in dilapidation conditions, overcrowding, lack of ventilation, sanitation and having drinking water facilities in unhygienic conditions”. Four metropolitans Indian cities, where our majority elites live, has percentage of slum population as given in brackets against their names as Delhi (15 per cent), Kolkata (29.6 per cent) Greater Mumbai (42 per cent) and Chennai (28 per cent). Despite this our first citizen lives in 130 hector Rashterpati Bhawan, a richest Indian has 27 storey house in 4,532 m2 plot in Mumbai costing over $2billion. Not only this in Delhi over VVIP leaders has occupied even after their deaths as their Samadhies having area as 245 hectors ( Samadhi of Atal Behari Bajpayee excluded) land along river Yamuna bank. Some of them died after 2000, when government decided to stop having separate samadhies. Lakhs of acres of open land is under religious shrines manned by elite Bhartiyas. Carpet area of a house in EWS, LIG in Govt scheme house for all is 30m2and 60m2 respectively. An economically weak section (EWS) are those persons whose recently revised annual income is up to Rs3, 00,000. This category of people can avail housing loan from banks on subsidised interest’s rates up to Rs 5 Lakh to built their own houses. This amount is insufficient to purchase even a land piece for house in urban India.

Besides many other tricks of swindling government money by elite Bhartiyas NPA is one trick (NPA means Non Performing Assets, assets) created by business persons by obtaining loans from banks against over valued/ non existing mortgaged properties/ stores, which have defaulted to return loans. In March 2018 NPA of 26 PSU banks stood at 10.25 Lakh Crores or 11.8 per cent of the total advances of 13.41 per cent.The NPA stood at just 2.36 per cent in 2011. It will not be surprising to note that 12 top defaulter companies account for 25 per cent of total NPA. Out of total defaulters RBI listed 12 top defaulters with total out standing NPA of Rs 2,28,668 crores and their net profit (-) Rs 27,395 crores for FY 2016. But the Union Government instead of napping loan defaulters to recover out standings have pumped into PSU banks, in 5 years 2011-12 to 2015-16 Rs-15, 95,000 crore. Some of high profile defaulters have succeeded to safely fly to foreign countries making their repatriation difficult and costly.

(To be continued)