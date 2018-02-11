India’s ties with UAE much more than that of buyer-seller: PM

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India’s relations with the UAE was much more than that of a buyer and a seller as he hailed the country’s growing ties with the Gulf countries as “deep, broad and vibrant.”

Addressing the members of the Indian community at the Dubai Opera House here on the second day of his two-day visit to the UAE, Modi said his government was trying to bring India to a global benchmark.

“Today, be it the UAE or other Gulf nations, our relation with them is not just that of a buyer and a seller. It has become much more,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister assured the Indian community that his government will work to bring to reality their dreams.

“India’s leap in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Rankings from 142 to 100 is unprecedented. But we are not satisfied at this, we want to do better. We will do whatever it takes to make it possible,” he told the gathering.

Modi hailed his government’s bold decisions like demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“GST had been languishing for seven years, but now it is a reality,” he said in his nearly 20-minute speech.

Taking a dig at his detractors, Modi said even the poor people agree with the fact that demonetisation was a right move. But some people lost their sleep and they are still mourning, he added.

Modi also thanked the UAE which provided almost 30 lakh people from India a home like environment, away from home.

Earlier, Indian High School student and Guinness Record Holder Sucheta, who has the unique ability to sing in 107 languages, performed a medley of regional Indian language songs ahead of Modi’s arrival at the Dubai Opera. (PTI)