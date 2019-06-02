India’s security Modi Govt’s priority: Shah

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said country’s security and welfare of the people are the key priorities of the Modi government.

Shah, who assumed the charge of the sensitive ministry on Saturday, also said he would try his best to implement all these priorities.

“Country’s security and people’s welfare are the Modi government’s priorities. Under the leadership of Modi, I will try my best to fulfill all these priorities,” he tweeted after assuming the charge.

Shah also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing the responsibility of the sensitive ministry.

“Today, I have taken the charge as India’s Home Minister. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reposing faith in me,” he said.

Shah was received at the North Block office of the Home ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau Chief Rajiv Jain and other senior officials.

Two newly appointed ministers of state for home – G K Reddy and Nityananda Rai – also took charge. Shah took charge two days after he was sworn-in following a landslide victory of the BJP-led NDA.

A home ministry official said Shah is expected to prioritise the NDA government’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and checking illegal immigration.

The new Home Minister’s immediate task would be handling the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which is under the President’s rule, and situation which may arise after the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

The BJP-led NDA has received a landslide mandate in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections with the saffron party winning 303 of the 542 seats that went to polls. Shah was the key architect of the BJP’s victory as the party president.

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao were among the first who made courtesy calls on the Home Minister.

Guv briefs HM on Kashmir, meets PM

NEW DELHI: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which is currently under the President’s rule.

During the 15-minute meeting, the Governor apprised the Home Minister about the preparation for the Amarnath Yatra.

The 46-day-long yatra will begin on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.

Discussions were also held between the two on the law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley and the border areas besides various development issues.

“I have discussed security matters and development issues with the Home Minister,” Malik told reporters after the meeting.

The Governor, however, said that the issue related to holding assembly elections in the State was not discussed as the matter was under the purview of the Election Commission of India.

President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir will be extended beyond July 3 for another six months as the Union home ministry has initiated consultation with the state government and agencies on the overall security scenario in the state, sources said. J&K has been without an elected government since the PDP-BJP coalition collapsed in June 2018. The state was placed under Governor’s Rule, on June 19, 2018 and was brought under President’s Rule on 19 December 2018.

Meanwhile, Governor Malik also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.