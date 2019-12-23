India’s reservation architecture

Omkar Dattatray

The reservation provisions in independent India is the brain child and baby of the founding fathers of the sacred document called the constitution of India. These reservation provisions were originally kept for a period of ten years but the reservations are fortunately continuing even today and there is no end to the reservations in future so long as the different sections and groups of the disadvantageous people get placed alike the general category people.

In fact the reservation is a temporary provision of the constitution but is still continuing today without any break. A large section of people disadvantageous and are requires reservations to lift them up and provide them a level playing field. But the irony is that even after more than 70 years of self-rule and freedom we are not able to uplift the marginalized groups of our population and the reservations continue even today and this temporary provision has become somewhat permanent in actuality without any amendment in the constitutional provisions. Whatever is the fact that we have to provide reservations to various groups of our populations so that they are equally placed and thereby get economic empowerment. However it is very disturbing and unfortunate that with the passage of the time more and more groups and sub-groups are being included in the list of reservations and this is threatening the creamy layer of the society and the day will not be far off when there will be demand for the reservation of the unreserved and this will be a big unities but a reality and therefore we should restrict the ambit of reservations.

Now with the reservation of the economically backward people among the general category the restriction of 50 percent as stipulated by the Supreme Court has been breached and this is a cause of grave and great concern.

The architecture of the reservations is fast changing thanks to the more and more inclusion of the various marginalized groups of people in the category of reservations but there should be a full stop to this undesirable trend for the interest of the social cohesion and harmony. It is high time to review India’s reservations architecture and the dalits’ and tribal’s should continue to get the benefits of the reservations for their upliftment and economic emancipation. The decision to extend the reservations to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in the legislatures at the national and state levels is a welcome development and is understandable. Thus the extensions of reservations to SC and ST in the parliament and state assemblies are good. The reservations should continue as there is need for it but apart from its need it continues because of the two factors.

The first is that the SCs and STs remain countries most disadvantaged and marginalized communities and the atrocities persist on them this is a stain for our democracy and polity. The reservations make it sure that their voice is heard and they are listened. The second factor for the continuance of the reservation in the country is that no political party in India can afforded to press for the discontinuance of the reservations without its own peril as the reservations are related with the vote bank politics and thus the reservations continue without a break and it is good for our electoral democracy. In other words we can say that no party in India can be seen to act against the tribal’s and dalits’ without any electoral loss to itself. The extension of the reservations to STs and SCs in the legislatures is understandable and necessary but there is urgent need to review the entire architecture of reservations.

The implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendation and the inclusion of the OBCs in the ambit of the reservations are also understandable and are needed. But now with the extension of the reservation to the economically weak in the general category the 50 percent limit set by the apex court has been violated. During the last few decades of the reservation benefits have been extended to various new groups and this is surprising and disturbing as well. Reservation is a tool to correct the historical injustices and create a level playing field but it has become a route for higher economic mobility.

Anyway it is should be the subject of debate that the logic and rationale of ever expanding gambit of reservations and now there should be a full stop to the extensions of reservations in the interest of the nation.

(The writer is a retired education officer and a columnist)