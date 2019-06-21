India’s forest cover up in one year

Share Share Share 0

New Delhi: India’s green cover has gone up by one per cent in the last one year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said for one tree chopped for development work, three to four are planted either in the same area or elsewhere.

According to a latest report, over 24.39 per cent of the country’s geographical area now constitutes of green cover.

Former union minister Maneka Gandhi (BJP) cautioned that at times satellite pictures include sugarcane crop as trees, hence presenting a misleading picture.

Javadekar said satellite pictures are taken at regular intervals and, therefore, such inconsistencies are ruled out.

He also said that 125 crore trees would be planted along highways to increase green cover. (PTI)