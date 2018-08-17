India’s enemies within country enjoying shelter

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Nathuram Hindus burnt Indian Constitution in front of Parliament and under jurisdiction of Parliament Police Station. Law makers from top to bottom remained silent. After video became viral Bhim Army registered FIR.

These anti-Constitutional elements are worst than ISIS and Khalistanis.

Ruling politicians, followers and media propagated every issue as Hindu-Muslims including selective lynching, vigilantism proving that Muslims are Pakistani and terrorists. Even Manmohan Singh and Hamid Ansari was targeted.

Nitish Kumar was reported bad. If Nitish won election, Pakistan will burst crackers.

Now it is turn of Sikhs projecting them as terrorists.

Khalistan movement is since 1925. British Ruler last offered Khalistan in 1947 but then leaders declined.

Now in media Khalistan movement is being projected which is in London, Canada and Pakistan.

We have nothing to do with this movement. We denounce this movement through core of heart and these people abroad will not succeed in India.

Dalits are being targeted. Bhim idols wherever are being desecrated. Anti Dalit stand was taken in SC by Modi government. An act of anti Constitution was done. Now it is reversed with passing law.

Only solution is to reign anti Constitutional elements flourishing within country who burn Constitution and are against Constitution and getting shelter from lawmakers. That is why burning Constitution was not condemned from any quarter.

Only Modi-Modi will not serve the purpose. We are with PM to rein in anti constitutional elements. If Constitution remains alive we as United India will survive.

If we talk more of Hindu Rashtrya the more will ask for separation.

SHEER wishes PM to grand success for briddling anti constitutional elements. Make an exemplary punishment to those who burnt Constitution. It will send good signal within country and abroad as well.

Dr. Kuldeep Singh

Former NSS PO GGM Science College Jammu.