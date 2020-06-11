India’s COVID-19 tally nears 2.8 lakh; almost one-third in just 10 days of June

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: The nationwide COVID-19 tally neared 2.8 lakh on Wednesday with almost one-third of the total cases getting detected in just 10 days of June. On the positive side, the number of recovered patients has exceeded the count of active cases for the first time.

Since June 1, nearly 90,000 cases have been added to the countrywide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases, while nearly one-third of the overall death toll has also been reported during these 10 days.

India’s first COVID-19 case was detected more than four months ago on January 30, but it took more than 100 days thereafter to reach the one-lakh mark on May 18. However, the next one-lakh cases were added in just about a fortnight and the tally can hit the 3-lakh-mark this week itself at the current rate. More than 9,000 new cases have been emerging every day for over a week now.

India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic at present after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK. But the difference is narrowing fast with the UK, the fourth most affected country, which has reported nearly 1.9 lakh cases.

India is ranked 12th for the number of deaths, while it is at the 9th place for recoveries, as per the real-time global data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

In its morning 8 AM update, the Union Health Ministry said the number of active cases in the country has risen to 1,33,632, while the total number of people having recovered has now risen to 1,35,205.

The Ministry’s update showed nearly 10,000 new cases in 24 hours since Tuesday 8 AM, taking the country’s cumulative caseload to over 2,76,583, while the death toll rose by 279 to reach 7,745. This showed a recovery of nearly 49 per cent among the people who have tested positive so far. Nearly 50 lakh tests have been conducted across the country.

However, a PTI tally of figures announced by different states and union territories, as of 9.25 PM, showed that the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 2,77,286, while the death toll has mounted to 8,099. It also showed total recoveries at over 1.4 lakh.

The Johns Hopkins University data, as of 9.40 PM, showed India’s confirmed cases at over 2.8 lakh.

On the morning of June 1, India had nearly 1.9 lakh confirmed cases and less than 5,400 deaths had been reported till then. At that time, there were more than 93,000 active cases as against less than 92,000 recoveries.

Dr Neeraj Gupta, professor in the Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, said the data shows that more and more people are recovering which is as per global trends that 80 per cent are likely to have mild disease and make 100 per cent recovery.

“This should provide hope to the people of India at large who are having a mortal fear of the disease. But then this should not make them complacent and people should follow social distancing and sanitization guidelines,” Gupta said.

As per global evidence, 80 per cent of COVID cases are mild cases, while only 20 per cent may develop complications which would require hospitalisation.

Globally, more than 72 lakh people have tested positive globally for the novel coronavirus ever since its emergence in China last December, while almost 34 lakh have recovered so far. More than 4 lakh have lost their lives across the world, while recoveries are close to 34.6 lakh.