India’s Bhawna Jat secures Olympic qualification in 20 km race walk

Ranchi: India’s Bhawna Jat qualified for the 2020 Olympics after setting a new national record in the 20km race walk category at the National Championships here on Saturday.
The athlete from Rajasthan clocked 1:29.54, well inside the Olympic qualification time of 1:31.00. Bhawna’s effort was a massive improvement on her personal best of 1:38.30, set in October last year.
Priyanka Goswami narrowly missed the Olympic cut with a timing of 1:31.36.
The 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo July 24 to August 9. (PTI)
