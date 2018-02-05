Indians have full faith in valour of Army: Rajnath

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Indians have “full faith” in the valour of the Army, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today, a day after four Army personnel were killed in shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

“People of the country have full faith in the valour of the Indian Army,” Singh told reporters outside the Parliament when asked about the steps India would take in response to the attack.

A young Army Captain and three jawans were killed and at least four people suffered injuries in heavy Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts of the state yesterday.(PTI)