Indians are full of patience, wisdom

India is one of the oldest civilization of the world. Also it is one of the rich and prosperous civilization of the world in the field of moral education and religious tolerance. People of different religions live here with peace and harmony from time immemorial. There are various enshrined traits in the mindset of people of India which makes it a unique civilization of the world. One such a trait which is found in every Indians is of endurance.

No doubt patience is a great trait for a balance personality of an individual. One who possesses this noble trait in itself behave in a matured and civilized way in all odd circumstances of life. There is a saying that patience prevails at the end. Even Mahatma Gandhi has adopted this great virtue throughout his life. He believed in the philosophy of patience in his life. He practised this virtue against the atrocities of Britshers.

Indians are always practising this great philosophy in their daily life. Sometime Government has adopted and imposed different kind of stern action to tackle with adverse condition in public life. But then people instead of showing any dithering attitude behaved with their wisdom and reacted in a very cool and patience way.

During the surgical strike against corruption govt has imposed the harsh step of demonetisation. This step of government then created chaos and confusion all of a sudden. But despite lot of trouble and mismanagement people responded with patience. For several days people stood in queues and faced lot of troubles.

Even many people died on spot by facing those troubles. But not a single incident of violence has been reported so far due to that change. It shows the spirit of patience and perseverance in Indian people.They know that this bitter dose is essential to curb the menace of corruption from our country.

When GST was imposed on public, they responded with same spirit of patience. This time even the troubles were more on traders and businessman .But they realized that it was necessary to streamline the process of taxation.

When the tripple talaq bill was passed in Parliament. people responded this initiative of government with their open mind. There was no hue and cry over that trivial issue.

Excluding reaction of political parties not a single person stood against that bill. They knew that it was very necessary to eradicate that evil from the society which is discriminatory in nature and a impediment in women empo

werment.

Similarly after the abrogation of Article 370 from the constitution, people reacted with the great sense of patience. Not a single incident of violence has been reported from public so far.

People have shown lot of patience in some other trivial issues of country. The controversial issue of Ram Mandir in Ayodya is pending from many decades. But people are showing great patience on this subject.

They have their firm faith on Supreme Court. Every year lot of people usually die due to natural devastation like floods, rain and other natural calamities but people stood calm and peaceful on that occasion.

Due to hike in prices of essential commodities people suffer at large at some occasion but they bear this problem with great patience and maturity.

The response of the people towards new traffic violation penalties is also of very mature and refined.Despite lot of troubles they responded it with a very broad mind.There is no report of any agitation and procession against this new ruling.

People are facing lot of troubles due to frequent ceasefire violation at borders by Pakistan but they bear this problem with great patience. Now they are habitual of these violstions but not shows any kind of resentment with the system. This virtue of patience among people is not a sign of their weakness and exploitation but a sign of great wisdom and broad mindedness.

This trait of patience and perseverance doesn’t came all of a sudden in Indians by any political pressure or obligation. This was an enshrined trait in the mindset of Indians. Many raiders came their to exploit the country and to destroy the cultural heritage of their civilization.

But none could got success in squeezing the deep rooted traits of Indians. Despite all the odd circumstances the people of India stood cool and calm in every situation.

There is no case of any mass violation or civil war in the history of India for any bitter initiative of the ruling dynasty which is beneficial for general public in long run.

Even cultural amalgamation of different exotic races could not effect the basic fabric of patience in Indians.

This inborn trait of Indians make them strong from innerside as a human.

The ancestors of Indian people were great sages and spiritual people. They have their firm faith on supreme power. They believed and follow the teaching of their gurus and mentors. Morever Indian culture is an amalgamation of all the religions of the world. There is no single philosophy or idealogy which bind the people to follow a single teaching. This is a land of great sufis, saints and sages with the teaching and blessing of all these great personalities people of India had learnt a lot in their life. They believed in famous idealogy of ‘vadudev katumbkum’. They have their firm believe in doctrine of endurance and perseverance.

Patience and endurance is not the trait of a weak and timid, it is the virtue of a strong and bold.

Due to this natural trait in people of India Iqwal has rightly said that ‘Kya baat hai ki hasti mit ti nhi hamari …sadiyoon dorey dushman rha hai zamana hamara.