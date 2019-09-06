Indian Wushu team leaves for China event

Sports ReporterJAMMU: A nine-member Indian Wushu team left for participation in the Star League Cup 2019 in China. The team is headed by chief coach, Kuldeep Handoo of J&K Police and assistant coach, Rajesh Kumar Tailor. As per a details shared by the Wushu Association of J&K, the team included Sunil, Uchit Sharma, Vikrant, Ravi, Mukesh, Suraj and Mahipal Singh. In the previous edition of the same event, J&K team returned with a silver and five bronze medals. “It is a building up competition for the 15th World Wushu Championship scheduled to be held at Shanghai (China) from October 17 to 24, 2019,” Kuldeep Handoo said.
