Indian women suffer 97 runs defeat, lose series 3-0

Agency

Vadodara: Indian women suffered their most embarrassing series defeat s in recent times as Australia completed a 3-0 rout with a comprehensive 97-run drubbing of the hosts in the three-match ODI series. Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy smashed her way to a brilliant 133 off 115 balls with the Southern Stars piling up a massive 332 for 7. In reply, India started off well riding on Jemimah Rodrigues (42 off 41 balls) and Smriti Mandhana (52 off 42 balls)’s 101-run opening stand but their fight fizzled out as they were all out for 235 in 44.4 overs. Healy’s maiden ODI hundred ensured that Australia’s margin of victory only got bigger as India’s campaign turned from bad to worse. The humiliating series defeat comes right after the BCCI announced hefty central contracts, making Mithali Raj and Co richest players in their sport. Brief Scores: Australia 332/7 (Alyssa Healy 133 off 115 balls, Harmanpreet Kaur 2/51 in 5.3 overs). India 235 in 44.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 52, Jemimah Rodrigues 42, Ashleigh Gardner 3/39). Australia won by 97 runs.