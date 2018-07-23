Indian teams win 15 medals at Junior Asian Cup Judo

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Indian cadets and junior judokas won a whopping 15 medals including four golds, two silver and nine bronze in the Asian Cup held in Macau from July 20-22.

The championship saw participation of players from 30 countries across five continents.

The Indian teams included 29 members, comprising five males and seven female players in cadet category and seven male, six female players in junior category along with four coaches.

The athletes went to Macau on July 15 when the team also attended the training camp from July 16-19. (PTI)