Indian scribes under Israeli scanner?

Dear Editor,

This refers to the spyware “Pegasus” which has impacted over 100 Indian journalists, lawyers and human rights activists through WhatsApp.

As the Modus Operandi of the spyware to target the devices seems to be inescapable, the outbreak of the spyware ought to be ceased by the WhatsApp without a delay. On top of that, the company must roll out at an upgraded and secured version of the app to curb the spyware from affecting more devices in the future as well.

It is a matter of grace concern that the spyware Pegasus has impacted 1400 devices globally in a very short duration of time. Breaching of one’s privacy is a serious offence. The people may be compelled to prefer another messaging apps if the WhatsApp succumbs in its efforts of restraining itself from being misemployed by the malwares.

Tushar Anand,

Patna, Bihar.