Indian roller hockey team visits DPS Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Twenty five members of the Indian Roller Hockey Team (Junior/Senior boys), going to participate in 11th World Roller Games-2019 at Barcelona, Spain from July 4 to 14, 2019 visited Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu along with the President, Roller Skating Federation, G.S Khurmi and Chief Coach and former Captain, Indian Roller Hockey Team, Rajesh Anand on the closing ceremony of the Summer Camp-2019.

The team was accorded a warm welcome by the school staff and students and was felicitated by the Principal, DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra who acknowledged the successful contribution made by the team for the game of Roller Hockey and extended her best wishes for upcoming World Roller Games-2019.

She also expressed hope that young DIPSITES would imbibe the qualities exhibited by these international level players.

The highlight of the programme was the interactive session held between the students and the team, wherein students asked several inquisitive questions to the authorities about the game, which were suitable answered by them.

Earlier, Khurmi and Rajesh Anand also felicitated around 50 children of the school ‘Prayas Group’, under the Annual literacy drive initiative taken by the school for the children of the marginalised communities in and around Jammu.

This was followed by a Sanskrit prayer sung by the school choir and a skit on Environment ‘Beat Air Pollution’ presented by the children mesmerized the audience completely.

The Programme ended with the National Anthem.

President RCT, Ajtshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi extended their best wishes to all the participants for bringing glory to India with their successful win in the game.