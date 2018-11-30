Indian journos’ mysterious bonhomie with Pakistanis

Share Share 0 Share 0

BLUNT BUTCHER / ANCHOR

JAMMU: The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor ceremony in Pakistan will continue to remain under focus and debate for days to come, not only for the maltreatment of Indian official delegation by the host country or euphoric blow-up of a private person Navjot Singh Sidhu or politicisation of the religious event but the selection of journalists from this side finalised by Islamabad High Commission in New Delhi.

Though premature to analyse at the moment the fall out of the event management by Pakistan yet it would be a measured view that ‘unpleasant developments’ may surely cast shadow over the Indo-Pak relations, which in no way can be termed even near friendly. Pakistan has used the religious and sentimental issue to further its sinister agenda. Some of the Indians have willingly become contributors.

Navjot Singh Sidhu may be at the centre of criticism back home but what about 38 Indian journalists-19 from print and digital media besides 12 from electronic media and seven cameramen, who were shortlisted and zeroed in by the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. Barkha, spelt as Burkha Dutt topped the list with Rajdeep Sardesai, Sagarika Ghosh, Sidharth Vardhrajan of the Wire, Jyoti Malhotra of the Print, Suhasini Haider (daughter of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy) from the Hindu and Sunetra Choudhury from NDTV following in the queue.

Jubilant over the invite and the hospitality, the Indian journalists did anything but journalism in Kartarpur Sahib. They remained busy in taking selfies and posting these on twitter with very pleasing comments for the hosts. For Pakistan Press Attaché the job was done, as none of the scribes from this side asked questions on terrorism sprouting from across the border and official patronage being enjoyed by the 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his lackeys.

Kartarpur Sahib Event!

As journalists, it should have been their first and foremost task in Pakistan to ask questions that concern India and Indians.

They had much to ask as the ceremony took place exactly a day after the tenth anniversary of the Mumbai attacks. Prime Minister Imran Khan had given them enough fodder to dig out their stories, especially on Navjot Sidhu becoming Prime Minister of India or raking up of Kashmir. But they chose to reciprocate the Pakistan hospitality, especially the multi-cuisine candle light dinner hosted by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Barkha Dutt tweeted the picture of high table laid for the favourite and special invitees. Interestingly, most wanted global terrorist Hafiz Saeed is a fan of Barkha Dutt. On July 25, 2016, in an interview to a Pakistani news channel, Saeed had praised Dutt and Congress party for taking a bold stand on Kashmir, saying “India Main Barkha Dutt Jaisey Log Bhee Maujood Hain Bohot Acchey Baat Karneywaley Bhee Maujood Hain (In India good journalists like Barkha Dutt are also present and there are many who make sense)”..Therefore, all that Barkha had to report so far reflected in a tweet, “I ask Pakistan Foreign Minister @SMQuerishiPTI about India’s objection to Kashmir being mentioned at #KartarpurCorridor: He says: “Kashmir is acknowledged as outstanding issue even in out composite dialogue. Like terrorism is…” The so-called inquisitive journalists, as some of Indian’s big names pretend, had nothing more to ask to a Prime Minister on Pakistan soil, which is world’s hotbed of terrorism. Some other big names had much to report about meeting their old friends in Pakistan than giving insight of the land of terror to their countrymen.

Perhaps realising the ‘Golden Time’ having being lost in reporting from Pakistan, the day when the events in Kartarpur Sahib triggered many controversies back in India, a briefing session of Prime Minister Imran Khan was arranged with ‘friendly’ Indian journalists.

India has a big problem of having too much of democracy that has given birth to pseudo secularists, so-called human rights activists and liberal journalists, who can go to any extent in shaming the nation. There are categories in these segments of the Indian society too. For example, a Hindu pseudo secularist, communist or activist is activist first and Hindu or Indian last but a Muslim liberal is Muslim first and the Muslim last. Most of the compatriots have yet to learn the meaning of nation and nationalist even after growing too old. Less said about the comedy show laughter man Navjot Singh Sidhu the best. But he and his ilk must learn from patriots like Captain Amrinder Singh, who minces no words in believing to be Indian first. He showed it in immense measure during the Imran Khan’s show.

Same is the case with some friends in media, who always remain in the look out of seminars like Pugwash, peacenik circuits and foreign jaunts-actually to weaken the national interest.