Indian Hawks Roller Skating Club celebrates Annual Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Indian Hawks Roller Skating Club (IHRSC) celebrated its first Annual Day here at Institute of Engineers, Channi Himmat on Saturday.

Chief Engineer PHE (Retired) Ashok Gandotra was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The programme commenced with felicitation of Inspector JKP Rajesh Anand, Vice Chairman, Roller Hockey Technical Committee, RSFI with Indian Hawks ‘Hall of Fame’ award for his extraordinary contribution in uplifting Roller Skating in the erstwhile State of J&K besides national and international arena.

The main highlight of the day was felicitation of speed skaters who excelled in various UT and national level events including RSFI national championship at Vizag in AP, SGFI tourney at Belgaum in Karnataka, first National Ranking Championship and All India Open Championships organized by RSFI at Greater Noida, UP, CBSE Nationals at Belgaum and CBSE North Zone at Fatehgarh Sahib, Sirhind, Punjab.

The gigantic leap which IHRSC ensured in its maiden endeavour with speed skating in national arena and UT level in 2019 is colossal haul of 77 medals including 43 gold, 20 silver and 14 bronze.

After felicitating the young achievers, the Chief Guest lauded them for their matchless performance in the national skating arena.

He said that the outstanding show of skating skill and endurance by these skaters has raised hopes that J&K will soon become top stakeholder as far as medal tally in the national and international events is concerned.

While blessing the young skating achievers, he asserted that the roller skaters of IHRSC are in no way less than any skater of national repute and no force can stop them from attaining national and international acclaim in the coming time.

He also appreciated the entire team of Indian Hawks Roller Skating Club especially mentor and guide Arjun Gandotra, International Speed Skater for inspiring young skaters and giving special tips necessary for excelling in speed skating.

He asked the management of aforesaid club to continue with its unrelenting support towards young skaters to help them in maintaining winning spree in the upcoming events.

Applauding the performance of IHRSC skaters, Arjun Gandotra, who is proving to be the beacon light of the club said that J&K is in no way behind any other State as far as sporting talent is concerned but the only flaw here is the dearth of facilities required to hone the skills of sports persons.

He wished good luck to all the kids for their future endeavours and assured wholehearted support in enthusing confidence and enhancing gaming techniques of young skaters. Ace skater Arjun also thanked Jammu and Kashmir Roller Skating Association President G.S Khurmi for his consistent support to the speed skaters.

Medalist skaters include Kartikeya Puri (5 golds, 4 silver), Ranveer Shan ( 1 silver, 3 bronze), Samarjot Singh ( 3 golds, 5 silver), Prageet Kour ( 1 Silver, 1 Bronze), Tamanna Saini ( 1 Gold , 1 Silver, 4 bronze) and Puneesh Puri (6 golds, 2 Silver, 3 bronze), Uday Sharma (2 Gold , 1 Silver) and Surya Sharma ( 1 Bronze) in aforesaid championships.

Later, Chief Guest Ashok Gandotra and Special Guest Rajesh Anand also felicitated Arjun Gandotra for his participation in World Roller Games, Barcelona, 2019 and leading the Team India as the Captain.

They also felicitated Tarun Gandotra for his participation in World Roller Games, Barcelona, 2019 as the Vice Captain of Team India, Dhruv Pant for his participation in World and Asian Championships in the year 2018 and Arpit Verma for his participation in the National Championship, 2019.