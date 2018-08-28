India women’s compound team settles for silver at Asian Games

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jakarta: Indian women’s compound team signed off with a silver medal after losing to South Korea in the finals at the 18th Asian Games here today.

The Indian team comprising Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, lost 228-231 to Korea in a contest that went down to the wire till the final set of arrows.

India were leading 59-57 after the first set before Korea won the second set 58-56.

The two teams were on even keel in the third set scoring 58 points each but India wilted under pressure losing 55-58 to end up second best.

Indian men’s compound team will also face South Korea in the finals. (PTI)