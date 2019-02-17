India win team event at Mallakhamb World Championship

Share Share 0 Share

Agency

Mumbai: India emerged as winners in the team event at the first Mallakhamb World Championship that concluded here on Sunday.

The two-day tournament was held at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai, in which participantsfrom 15 countries – Spain, Germany, Czech Republic,Italy, USA, Iran, Norway, England, France, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Vietnam, Bahrain, and hosts India – competed, a media release said.

On Sunday, the participants fought for the individual championships, it said.

The team championship was won by India with 244.73 points, while Singapore stood second with 44.45 and Malaysia came third with 30.22 points.

During the event, German mallakhamb team coach Ruth Anzenberger presented an audio-visual presentation about the workshops and practice of the ancient Indian sport held in his country.

The German team also demonstrated their skills on rope as well as pole mallakhamb, the release stated.