India win series 1-0 after 3rd Test ends in draw

New Delhi: The third cricket Test between India and Sri Lanka ended in a draw after the visitors reached 299 for 5 and the two captains agreed to call off the match on the fifth and final day here today.

Brief Scores:

India: 536/7d and 246/5d

Sri Lanka: 373 and 299/5 in 103 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 119, Roshen Silva 74; Ravindra Jadeja 3/81). (PTI)