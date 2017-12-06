India win series 1-0 after 3rd Test ends in draw

New Delhi: The third cricket Test between India and Sri Lanka ended in a draw after the visitors reached 299 for 5 and the two captains agreed to call off the match on the fifth and final day here today.
Brief Scores:
India: 536/7d and 246/5d
Sri Lanka: 373 and 299/5 in 103 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 119, Roshen Silva 74; Ravindra Jadeja 3/81). (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kangana on why she won’t be part of ‘Deepika Bachao’ movement
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao to star in horror-comedy film
‘Pihu’ bags 2 awards at Trans-Saharan International Film Fest
Stood no chance with men like Shashi Kapoor around: Bachchan
Rajput community seeks ban on movie Padmavati, protests
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper