India win first Test against Bangladesh by an innings 130 runs

Indore: India bowled out Bangladesh for 213 to record an innings and 130-run victory in the first Test, here on Saturday.
India declared their first innings at 493 for 6 after bowling out Bangladesh for 150 in the visitor’s first essay.
In their second innings, Bangladesh were bundled out for 213.
India lead the two-match series 1-0.
Brief Scores:
Bangladesh: 150 and 213 in 69.2 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 64 ; Mohammed Shami 4/31).
India 1st innings: 493 for 6 declared in 114 overs (Mayank Agarwal 243, Ajinkya Rahane 86, Cheteshwar Pujara 54; Abu Jayed 4/108). (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Lata Mangeshkar doing much better: family spokesperson
‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ to release in February 2020
Song of movie ‘Kashmir-the Final Resolution’ released
Two-day Thoracic Surgery Conference to begin today
Lata Mangeshkar showing signs of improvement: hospital sources
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper