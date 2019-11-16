India win first Test against Bangladesh by an innings 130 runs

Indore: India bowled out Bangladesh for 213 to record an innings and 130-run victory in the first Test, here on Saturday.

India declared their first innings at 493 for 6 after bowling out Bangladesh for 150 in the visitor’s first essay.

In their second innings, Bangladesh were bundled out for 213.

India lead the two-match series 1-0.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 150 and 213 in 69.2 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 64 ; Mohammed Shami 4/31).

India 1st innings: 493 for 6 declared in 114 overs (Mayank Agarwal 243, Ajinkya Rahane 86, Cheteshwar Pujara 54; Abu Jayed 4/108). (PTI)