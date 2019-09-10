India will not allow any foreign infiltrator on its soil: Amit Shah

NE part of New India’s growth story: Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that India will not allow any illegal foreign infiltrator or settler on its soil.

Speaking at the 4th conclave of North East Democratic alliance (NEDA), attended among others by the DoNER Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Chief Ministers of all the eight States of the region, heads of all the constituent parties of NEDA, MPs, MLAs and party office-bearers, Amit Shah said, once for all, misgivings need to cleared. There is no ambiguity as far as our stand on the issue is concerned, he said. Amit Shah also referred to revolutionary development witnessed in North East region over the last five years and complimented the DoNER Ministry for its hard work and contribution in this direction. He said, because of the priority given by the Modi government, the people of North East now feel proud to be developing like all other states of the country.

Shah reiterated once again that after abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, there was some misinformation that there will be also changes to Article 371. He however asserted that the Centre respects Article 371 and it will not touch the Article which grants special provisions to the North East. He said, unlike Article 370, Article 371 is not temporary. Dr Jitendra Singh, Union DoNER Minister, in his address, said that Northeast is on a fast track of transformation and it has become a part of the New India’s growth story, as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On a personal note, he said, when he came to Northeast, he was so new that he came dressed in woolens on his first visit to Guwahati, but gradually, with the cooperation of all the colleagues and the affectionate, positive response from all the chief ministers and State governments, it has been possible to carry forward Prime Minister Modi’s dream of putting Northeast on the same track of development as some of the more developed State of the western part of India.